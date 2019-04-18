If you or your business would like to sponsor a child please contact the Iberville 4-H office at 687-5155. The cost to sponsor a child is $165.00.

Each year 4th to 6th grade students enrolled in the 4-H program have the opportunity to participate in a week long summer camp. Unfortunately not every family has the resources to be able to take advantage of this great opportunity. So this year for the first time we are actively seeking out scholarships that will allow more students to take advantage of this experience. If you or your business would like to sponsor a child please contact the Iberville 4-H office at 687-5155. The cost to sponsor a child is $165.00.

Camping is one of the most valuable experiences a child can have. It's a learning experience that helps boys and girls appreciate the outdoors, live together as a group, be self-sufficient, get along with others and appreciate people with different interests and background. The camp is held at the LSU Ag Center's Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center.

The camp lasts five days, starting on Monday afternoon when the boys and girls arrive, and ending on Friday morning. Campers will participate in one of seven educational tracks while at camp. Three meals and snacks are served each day. 4-H agents, volunteer leaders and teen counselors from each parish attend and stay in the cabins with the campers. Campers will have recreational time to play sports, games, team-building activities, creating handcrafted items, visiting with friends, shopping for souvenirs in the camp store, line dancing, archery, kayaking, canoeing, tubing, and swimming. Evening programs are fun and filled with skits, talent shows, dances, and special guests.