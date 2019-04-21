BPSO Booking Roster
April 12 - 17
Inmate Pop. 153
Apr. 12
Demetre Roberson - failure to appear $10,000; possession of marijuana; warrant
Apr. 13
None
Apr. 14
None
Apr. 15
Terry Schexinder - felony bond $25,000; obscenity
Vincent Hercules - DWI, fourth offense
Apr. 16
Ted Blanchard - probation violation
Desmond Coaston - possession of marijuana $1,500; possession of CDS, Sch 1
Kane Hayes - prohibited acts; possession of CDS, Sch 1; driving under suspension
John Hooper - simple burglary, two counts; theft of firearm, seven counts; theft, two counts
Bryan Trabue - felon in possession of a firearm
Apr. 17
Benson Collins - warrant
Christel Fountain - felon in possession of a firearm
Benjamin Scoggins - probation violation
Devin Stewart - theft; warrant
Tabitha Traylor - sentencing
BPSO Call Log
April 5-12
Total Calls - 358
Traffic – 61
Public/Motorist Assists – 18
Welfare/Security – 49
Warrant Service – 30
Medical – 9
Animal – 32
911 Hang-Ups – 24
Theft/Burglary – 15
Juvenile – 5
Disturbance – 13
Harassment – 5
BOLO – 10
Suspicious Activity – 26
Trespass – 6
Funeral Escorts – 3
Civil Matters – 4
Drugs – 1
Transports – 14
Fire – 4
Repo - 4
Road Hazard – 7
Property Damage - 3
Natural Death - 2
Rape/Sexual - 1
Other - 5