BPSO Booking Roster

April 12 - 17

Inmate Pop. 153

Apr. 12

Demetre Roberson - failure to appear $10,000; possession of marijuana; warrant

Apr. 13

None

Apr. 14

None

Apr. 15

Terry Schexinder - felony bond $25,000; obscenity

Vincent Hercules - DWI, fourth offense

Apr. 16

Ted Blanchard - probation violation

Desmond Coaston - possession of marijuana $1,500; possession of CDS, Sch 1

Kane Hayes - prohibited acts; possession of CDS, Sch 1; driving under suspension

John Hooper - simple burglary, two counts; theft of firearm, seven counts; theft, two counts

Bryan Trabue - felon in possession of a firearm

Apr. 17

Benson Collins - warrant

Christel Fountain - felon in possession of a firearm

Benjamin Scoggins - probation violation

Devin Stewart - theft; warrant

Tabitha Traylor - sentencing

BPSO Call Log

April 5-12

Total Calls - 358

Traffic – 61

Public/Motorist Assists – 18

Welfare/Security – 49

Warrant Service – 30

Medical – 9

Animal – 32

911 Hang-Ups – 24

Theft/Burglary – 15

Juvenile – 5

Disturbance – 13

Harassment – 5

BOLO – 10

Suspicious Activity – 26

Trespass – 6

Funeral Escorts – 3

Civil Matters – 4

Drugs – 1

Transports – 14

Fire – 4

Repo - 4

Road Hazard – 7

Property Damage - 3

Natural Death - 2

Rape/Sexual - 1

Other - 5