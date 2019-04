The Louisiana High School Athletic Association sent out an Easter gift – the 2019 playoff brackets.

Times and dates for the games will be updated when they become available.

CLASS 4A

No. 21 Beau Chene at No. 12 DeRidder

No. 26 Leesville at No. 7 Minden

CLASS 3A

No. 30 Crowley at No. 3 South Beauregard



CLASS 2A

No. 29 Pickering at No. 4 DeQuincy

No. 18 Rosepine at No. 15 Vidalia



CLASS 1A

No. 23 Northwest-Lena at No. 10 Merryville

CLASS B

No. 22 Hornbeck at No. 11 Zwolle

No. 26 Kenner Discovery at No. 7 Hicks

No. 1 Pitkin (BYE)

No. 4 Anacoco (BYE)

CLASS C

No. 19 Grand Isle at No. 14 Evans

Second Round

No. 9 Saline at No. 8 Singer, April 29

Winner of Dodson/Johnson Bayou at No. 2 Simpson, April 29