Winners of the new PC Electric Essay Scholarship Contest were announced at a reception on April 9, during the final competition of the contest at the PC Electric office.

The contest finalists were selected from high school seniors from the tri-parish area, served by PC Electric. The guidelines of the contest required students to submit an essay in the form of 500-word letters to any elected official on a topic of their choosing.

"This is an outstanding program and an excellent opportunity for the students," Myron Lambert, PC Electric General Manager said. "This program allows students the perfect opportunity to voice their personal opinion to our elected officials on any issue, problem, or success."

The students were judged on their written essays, an interview with the judges and an oral presentation of their essay by an independent panel of judges.

Three winners, one from each of the parishes that we serve, will receive a $1,500 scholarship to the university or trade school of their choice. Recipients were presented with a framed certificate at the reception.

Olivia Beauvais, who attends Catholic of Pointe Coupee was the recipient of the Ponte Coupee Parish Scholarship.

Shelby Cheramie who attends St. John High School was the recipient of the Iberville Parish Scholarship.

Terrell Smith, who attends Port Allen High School was the recipient of the West Baton Rouge Parish Scholarship.

Contributed by PC Electric