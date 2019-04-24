"Parkinson's Awareness Month not only raises awareness about the disease our Rock Steady Boxers live with every day, but also shines a light on their incredible tenacity in 'fighting back' against the disease," Cantrell said.

On Saturday, April 20, On The Geaux Fitness in Geismar held a push-up challenge, which raised money for Moving Day Baton Rouge.

Before students began their regular class in the morning at On The Geaux Fitness, they did their own push-ups for Parkinson's. Afterward, Melissa Cantrell, Owner and Head Coach, of Rock Steady Boxing Baton Rouge, conducted a live Facebook video showing her completing one-hundred push-ups. Cantrell encouraged viewers to donate at least one dollar.

Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., members from the community were able to go into the studio and participate in the fundraiser. Participants just had to do ten push-ups and pay $10 dollars. For every push-up after ten, participants were encouraged to donate one extra dollar.

The deadline to complete this challenge and turn in money to the studio is Tuesday April 30.

"Parkinson's Awareness Month not only raises awareness about the disease our Rock Steady Boxers live with every day, but also shines a light on their incredible tenacity in 'fighting back' against the disease," Cantrell said. "We are about more than just one class or one program; Rock Steady's mission is to provide hope and a better quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease worldwide."

All of the money that is raised is going towards Moving Day Baton Rouge. Moving Day is a walk for Parkinson's. It is a national fundraising walk that is coming to Louisiana for the first time on Saturday, June 1. Here, the community unites in the fight against Parkinson's.

Funds raised for the event support cutting-edge research and community programs to help improve the lives of those affected by Parkinson's. It is a celebration of movement, and will offer a kids area, caregivers relaxation tent, a pavilion area that will offer yoga, dance, and Pilates, as well as many other activities.

Moving Day has raised more than $22 million dollars across the country. It is anticipated that 300-500 people will attend Moving Day Baton Rouge. The event will be held at 14024 Highland Road in Baton Rouge at BREC Highland Road Park.

Can't attend Moving Day Baton Rouge? On April 26, there will be an online cake auction between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Facebook live for On The Geaux Fitness.

For the third year, Cantrell's mother, Virginia, will be baking the cakes. Virginia has been baking sweet treats for 30 years, and her cakes brought in $900 dollars in 2017, then $1,600 dollars in 2018 for the fundraising cause.

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.