After a successful basketball season in Ascension, the Donaldsonville Chief has released its All-Parish teams.
From the boy's teams that had players selected, East Ascension led the way with four representatives. The Spartans went 19-14 during the regular season and went on to reach the second round of the playoffs.
Dutchtown, St. Amant and Donaldsonville all had three selections.
Dutchtown went 19-9 and reached the state quarterfinals. St. Amant was 21-10 and hosted their first playoff game in the Gold Dome in 10 years. Donaldsonville went 22-10 and reached the postseason.
The East Ascension girls also placed four players on the team. The Lady Spartans went 21-2 during the regular season, won District 5-5A and reached the state semifinals.
Donaldsonville had three selections. The Lady Tigers went 21-7 and reached the state quarterfinals.
Both St. Amant and Dutchtown had two representatives on the team. Dutchtown missed out on the playoffs this year, but St. Amant went 21-8 in their run to the postseason.
Finally, Ascension Christian had one player make the list. The Lady Lions went 10-7 this year and reached the second round of the playoffs.
Here is the Donaldsonville Chief’s All-Parish basketball teams:
All-Parish First Team (Boys):
G - KJ Franklin (St. Amant)
G - Gary Smith (Dutchtown)
F - Hobert Grayson (East Ascension)
F - Nick Caldwell (Dutchtown)
F - Everette Wilson (Donaldsonville)
Sixth Man - Destin Barker (St. Amant)
All-Parish Second Team (Boys):
G - Corey Brooks (Donaldsonville)
G - Cameron Dunbar (East Ascension)
F - Terrell Brown (Donaldsonville)
F - Javon Carter (East Ascension)
F - Ryan Bromfield (Dutchtown)
Sixth Man - Camryn Carter (East Ascension)
MVP - Nick Caldwell (Dutchtown)
Coach of the Year - Patrick Hill (Dutchtown)
All-Parish First Team (Girls):
G - Diniaa McZeal (East Ascension)
G - Tristen Washington (East Ascension)
F - Daija Harvey (Donaldsonville)
F - Chelsea Cain (Dutchtown)
F - Alynzia Morris (East Ascension)
Sixth Woman - Alona Washington (Ascension Christian)
All-Parish Second Team (Girls):
G - McKenzie Brooks (St. Amant)
G - Kelsi Martine (St. Amant)
F - Jalair Joseph (Donaldsonville)
F - Quinntryce Bell (Donaldsonville)
F - Aja Causey (East Ascension)
Sixth Woman - Zaria Harleaux (Dutchtown)
MVP - Diniaa McZeal (East Ascension)
Coach of the Year - Dennis Chandler (East Ascension)