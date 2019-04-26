Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

South Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Save the date! The South Louisiana Crawfish Boil, Craft, and Car Show at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales benefitting Dreams Come True of Louisiana will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information contact Freddye 225-933-9339 or Rodney 225-328-6735.

Sober Living House Fundraiser

The Sober Living House for Women is planning their 2nd annual Spring in the Park event for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11, 2019 at Jambalaya Park. It is a family fun day filled with crafts, activities for children, lots of food, and a raffle. They are reaching out to local businesses for any type of donation or sponsorship, such as cold drinks and water, chips, a monetary donation for event costs, etc. Tax deductible ID#81-2784790. Contact Dorene Bloodworth 225-978-4662, Jeanette Cox 225-715-0991, or Renee Michel 225-933-0522, or email edanb2016@yahoo.com.

Dutchtown Summer Mini Camp

Come "Dance on Broadway" with the Dutchtown High School Griffin Girls! Ages 3 & up Monday, June 3, 2019 through Friday, June 7, 2019 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. COST $65.00 Includes Picture with Griffin Girl & Camp T-Shirt SHOW OFF: FRIDAY, JUNE 7 at 6 p.m.

Host Families Needed

Teens from more than thirty different countries will be arriving in August to attend local high schools for the 2019-2020 school year. They are in need of caring American families (with or without children) to provide a home and share with them this unique experience. The students speak English, are covered by medical insurance and have adequate spending money for their personal expenses. The SHARE! High School Exchange Program is a non-profit educational foundation. For more information, please call Yvette Coffman at 800-941-3738 or visit sharesouthwest.org.

Harvest Time Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, April 27, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, La 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Army's 2nd Infantry Division

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from September 18 - 22, 2019; contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.

Public Service Announcement

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1-800-431-1754.