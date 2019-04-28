But what they fail to tell you is the requirements to reach your goal: commitment, dedication and, most importantly, sacrifices.

"Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies." 1 Corinthians 6:19-20

The three most talked-about topics when getting into physical shape are weight gain, eating habits and exercise. What immediately comes to mind is another diet that is not always appealing.

When was the last time you turned on television and saw an infomercial trying to sell you a weight-loss program or gym equipment -- all designed to promote healthier living, right?

Here we are speaking of the physical body that is seen. What happens to the inner man who is unseen? Are there ways to live a healthier lifestyle from a biblical perspective?

Not only is there a plan in place that encourages healthy living, but it comes with its own support system that guarantees results if only we believe.

"Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well."

Weight

If we are honest, we all could use shedding a few pounds. Weight gain in some cases can develop through emotional ups and downs. For example, when stressed, fatigued or upset, food becomes a comfort. I can attest to this. I, too, was once an emotional eater. This habit if left unchecked can lead to health challenges that are preventable.

"So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God."

Have you noticed that I said "habit?" A habit is a learned behavior that can be broken if we are willing to do what it takes to be set free.

"A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones."

And what happens when we carry excessive weight in the natural world? We become tired, lacking energy and the ability to function in a normal manner. This is the case when carrying emotional weight within instead of casting our cares upon the lord.

Did you know we have a spiritual weight restriction?

And your burdens in life have been lifted.

"I removed the burden from their shoulders; their hands were set free from the basket."

Eating habits

As previously mentioned, I was once an emotional eater. When unable to cope, I would turn to cooking, which I do well. The problem was I would eat at all the wrong times and for all the wrong reasons. I was not truly hungry. The food I needed then was the word of God.

"My son, pay attention to what I say; turn your ear to my words. Do not let them out of your sight, keep them within your heart; for they are life to those who find them and health to one's whole body."

There is nothing wrong with eating; we must be responsible about what goes into our mouths and that it is healthy for us.

Just as a well-balanced meal is good for the physical body, the word of God produces a well-balanced life.

I have a saying: "A closed mouth does not get fed." When confronted with life challenges, do not eat words of defeat and negativity. Speak only that which agrees with God's word concerning you. And be mindful to quickly turn to the lord in all matters of life. His word is true.

"Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the lord and shun evil. This will bring health to your body and nourishment to your bones. Now I urge you to take some food. You need it to survive. Not one of you will lose a single hair from his head. This calls for patient endurance on the part of the people of God who keep his commands and remain faithful to Jesus." Amen.

Then there is exercise

It is important to exercise our physical bodied for greater mobility, strength and health. We are encouraged through exercise to push ourselves just a little more than what is comfortable to achieve maximum results.

It is the same when applying the principles of God in our daily walk with him.

What are these principles?

"For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world; looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works."

We must set aside time to strengthen our faith as we build upon our knowledge and trust in the lord. What was finished at the cross was not only a sacrifice and testament of his love for us; through salvation, it became a never-ending relationship with Christ.

And the benefits when we stay on course lead to a change of lifestyle that promises a healthy and prosperous life.

How can I learn and apply the principles of God in my life?

We begin by making Jesus the center of our life. You must confess Jesus as lord and savior. You may ask why we need to confess. There is no other way to the father but through the son. If you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Shalom.

