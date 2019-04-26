Blanchard's bunt allowed senior 2nd baseman Collin "Slim" Barbee to score in a tight play at the bottom of the eighth inning before a hometown crowd erupted with joy.

The St. John (6-1A), (21-9-1, 5-0) Eagles baseball team went up 1-0 in a three-game Division IV Regional series Friday, April 26.

The fourth-seeded St. John Eagles are up against a 13th seed Vermilion Catholic (7-1A), (17-8, 4-2) team. The VC Eagles of Abbeville, Louisiana lost on a squeeze bunt by St. John starting pitcher Adam Blanchard.

Blanchard's bunt allowed senior 2nd baseman Collin "Slim" Barbee to score in a tight play at the bottom of the eighth inning before a hometown crowd erupted with joy.

Blanchard as pitcher only gave up one run to VC in the top of the first inning. VC center fielder Moe Maxille scored after a double by shortstop Ethan Lege. Lege also singled in the third inning.

Adam Blanchard was relieved by Grant Blanchard in the seventh.

"The Vermilion team is what I thought they'd be," St. John Coach Jason Kinchen said. "I talked to a few coaches, and they're a scrappy group of kids. They do everything that you need to do to win ballgames."

St. John junior Connor Barbee scored for St. John in the bottom of the first inning on a double by Justin Rivet to even things out. Shortstop Rivet, batting in the five slot, batted 3-4 with a pop-out. He reached second base again in the sixth inning on an error.

The second game in the three-game series will be played Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. in Plaquemine. The third game will be played shortly afterwards at 5 p.m. if necessary.