Attendees of the Active for Autism event were able to get their hands dirty with paint and put a handprint on the Active for Autism mural. The colors were bright and fun to represent the beauty of autism.

The Tenth Annual Active for Autism event was held on Saturday, April 27 at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge.

Runners began before the walkers and were greeted by a balloon arch as the finish line. Beyond the balloons were tons of games, music, and fun.

Tons of games were offered, like racing for example. And some of those who attended the event brought their own fun, like a soccer ball.

Music filled the air, and many of those attending were dancing around on the greenery throughout the day. The community came together to show their support.

Proceeds from this event support Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge's Resource Center for Autism Spectrum Disorder (RCASD). RCASD provides individualized services, information, and support needed to positively enhance the independence, productivity, and inclusion of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

