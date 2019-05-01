Boogie on the Bayou is from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Mark A. "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park.

Ready for some dancing in the park? The City, at the urging of Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr., has initiated a Friday evening concert series beginning on May 3. Boogie on the Bayou is from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Mark A. "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park. The band "After 8" will perform at the May 3 event.

Additional concerts are planned for the fall - this year on November 1 and 15.

"We really stepped up the band at the July 4 Celebration last year and people responded with a huge crowd coming out and enjoying the fun," said Mayor Reeves. "I said at that time that if people supported it we would do more concerts with high quality, regionally-renowned bands. When that was successful we budgeted this year for the Boogie on the Bayou series."

"After 8" is a high energy dance band that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser! Food and drinks will be available at the site. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. This event is free and open to the public. Mayor Reeves noted that the city is working with the Town of Addis to make sure the Boogie on the Bayou events are on different dates than the Addis Live at 5 on the Westside events.

Contributed by City of Plaquemine