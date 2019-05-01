From May 1 to May 31, donations of any new or gently used swimsuits will be accepted at the Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis, La.

The Dow Westside YMCA is hosting its 12th annual swimsuit drive.

From May 1 to May 31, donations of any new or gently used swimsuits will be accepted at the Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis, La. All of the donated swimsuits will be given to children and adults in need.

The Y offers several opportunities for children to learn how to swim through community splash programs, YMCA Swimming Lessons and Safety Around Water classes. To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those in need to help cover the costs.

For more information about the swimsuit drive, contact Kristen Hogan at khogan@ymcabr.org or by phone at 225-923-0653 ext. 1104.

Contributed by Dow Westside YMCA