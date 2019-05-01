District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from March 14, 2019 through March 18.

Before Judge Alvin Batiste:

1. Tilton Gails, Elayne Hunts Correctional Center, DOB: 03/18/1967 B/M, Convicted of 2 counts of Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 4 years at the Department of Corrections.

2. Maurice Shorts, 23636 Ash Street, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 3/6/1979 B/M, Convicted of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol- 3rd offense and was sentenced to 1 year in the Department of Corrections. Convicted of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol- 4th offense and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.

3. Jonathan Williams, 58670 Ware Drive, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 3/28/1990 B/M, Convicted of Simple Burglary and was sentenced 4 years in the Department of Corrections.

4. Clifton Brooks, Elayne Hunts Correctional Center, DOB: 04/29/1992 B/M, Convicted of 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Battery on Correctional Officer and was sentenced to 10 month in the Department of Corrections.

5. Jessica Deloch, 23845 Punchy Wilson Street, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 12/23/1981 B/F, Convicted of Obstruction of Justice and was sentenced to 1 year in the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on probation for 1 year.

6. Jay Paul, 24820 Alexandria Street, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 2/25/1981 B/M, Convicted of 4 counts of Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years in the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on 3 years probation.

7. Christopher Carter, 10870 Church Street, Maringouin, La 70757, DOB: 6/28/1992 B/M, Convicted of Possession of Schedule II CDS and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on 2 years probation. Convicted of Possession of Schedule IV CDS and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on 2 years probation.

8. Christopher Carbo, 56000 Medine Road, White Castle, La 70788, DOB: 2/11/1980 W/M, Convicted of Possession of Schedule I CDS and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections which was suspended and placed on 2 years probation.

9. Edward Friendship, 4755 Landry Street, St. Gabriel, La 70776, DOB: 6/30/1969 B/M, Convicted of Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 6 years in the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on 3 years probation.

10. Nicole Maggio, 8646 Cullen Ave, Baton Rouge, La 70809, DOB: 6/9/1976, Convicted of Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections which was suspended and placed on 2 years probation.

Contributed by the 18th Judicial District