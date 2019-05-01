For the week of May 2

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19, The Ram)

Trudging through the path to a glorious destiny is better when you can take breathers. This week when you need a rest, make it top priority.

Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20, The Bull)

If you get in a financial jam this week, act like you've been there before. Don't worry, it will all work out. But only if you prioritize it. Do not delay.

Gemini (May 21-June 20, The Twins)

We call it a funk when we get up and can't seem to get our own engines started. Grief, health, and sleep deprivation are all causes of a funk. But listening to funk music and dancing through it is a tried and true method of feeling better on funky days.

Cancer (Jun. 21-Jul. 22, The Crab)

This week you should be outside. Take your allergy meds if you need to, but the weather is just too nice to ignore. Put your shows on record for a rainy day and get out.

Leo (Jul. 23-Aug. 22, The Lion)

A famous pop star once said if you don't have any enemies, you're not living. While it's not advisable to make enemies, it is okay if not everyone likes you. Walk tall through the fire.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22, The Maiden)

Do more this week to balance the important things in your life. The things we prioritize sometimes cause us to lose ground with others. A good suggestion is to think of how you can help those around you with a loving attitude. Then be in the moment.

Libra (Sep. 23-Oct. 22, The Scales)

Take care of yourself. Life is pulling you in all sorts of directions. Realize that it's up to you to do the things you love. When those things feel like a burden, something is wrong with you. Reach out for help.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21, The Scorpion)

Our minds are like a prison. When you are happiest, you're not thinking about everything. You're doing, instead. If you must get things sorted out in your head, write them down. Then live it out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21, The Centaur)

Don't let what's facing you tear you down. This week if there is uncertainty, speak straight to people. Tell them the truth in plain English. They'll understand and appreciate it, even if it's not easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19, The Goat)

Lies are not good for you this week. If there is something that's going around and is untrue, make sure to set it straight. Don't hurt anyone, but get it off your chest with a third party. Do your best.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18, The Water-bearer)

Your serenity is experiencing a high this week. You earn every bit of peace you acquire. Stay in tune with nature and yourself. Avoid negative energy, but don't run.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20, The Fish)

Volunteer work is highlighted. Your week will be fulfilling and joyful if you are looking to help another person or group. When you make it about yourself, you're heading for pain.

For entertainment purposes only. Horoscopes are not based in fact.