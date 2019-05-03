Eight students from Faith Training Christian Academy were recognized for outstanding achievement at the State Literary Rally academic competition which was held at LSU in Baton Rouge on April 6, 2019.

Shianne Zayas won excellent in Spanish II Open Events, Delaina Doyle took 2nd place in English IV, Ariel Wells received superior in Spanish III Open Events and Isabella Self won 2nd place in Spanish I.

Thomas Wood received superior in Spanish I Open Events, Ashton Whitehead won 3rd place in World Geography, Kantonio Brownlee won 2nd place in Algebra II, and Audrey Weng received 1st place in Physical Science.