On Thursday the Vernon Parish School Board reviewed several bids received for services and supplies during the 2019-2020 school year.

Winning the bread contract was Flowers Bread Company from Lafayette. They will provide white bread for .276¢ per slice; whole wheat bread for .269 per slice; hamburger buns for .277¢ per bun; hot dog buns for .269¢; and split hoagie buns for .233¢ per bun.

Winning the milk contract was Midstate Marketing from Alexandria.

They will provide low fat chocolate, strawberry and white milk for .228¢ per carton. They will also provide lactose free milk at .86¢ per carton. Plastic bottles of low fat chocolate milk will be provided for .29¢ per bottle; low fat strawberry milk will be provided at .26¢ per bottle and low fat white milk will be provided at .295¢ per bottle.

The VPSB also reviewed seven bids that were submitted to provide copier paper for the district during the 2019-2020 school year. Liberty Paper from Los Angeles, California won the contract with a bid of $27.12 per case.

The transportation department also submitted a request to purchase three new school buses through the state contract for the 2019-2020 school year.

The finance director explained to the board that the transportation anticipated the need for the new buses and included them in the latest budget that the board has approved. No additional money would be needed to purchase the buses.

The board was polled to cast their vote. Yay votes were cast by Doug Brandon, D1; Jim Seaman, D1; Jackie Self, D1; David Detz, D3; Randy Martin, D4; Shad Stewart, D5 and John Blankenbaker, D7. Nay votes were cast by Robert Pynes, D1; Steve Woods, D1; Angie Davis, D2; Vernon Travis D6 and Lisa Thompson, D8.

With seven board members in favor of the purchase, the motion was approved.

Head Start Director Curtis Clay gave the current Head Start report to the board. Currently, there are 245 students enrolled in Head Start. There are 39 children on the income eligible waiting list and 49 on the over income limit waiting list.

The Head Start has completed 265 health exams, 231 dental exams and has 25 students who need a dental follow-up.

Volunteers at Head Start have volunteered a total of 7,164.9 hours for this school year which is valued at $102,420.92.

There have been 32 students referred for special education services and currently, 17 students receive special education services.

For the 2018-2019 school year, Head Start has served 27,952 breakfasts and 27,208 lunches.

The finance committee reported the General Fund currently contains $79.9M in revenue and has $74.8M in expenditures.