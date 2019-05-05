It's official!



With only 137 of the 3,214 registerer Leesville voters showing up to cast their vote on Saturday, the City of Leesville will keep the 4.200 mills tax millage for another fifteen years.

The total number of voters who turned out to have their voice heard represents 4.3% of the registered voters in Leesville.

This millage is one one-thousandth of a dollar that is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

For example, if your home is valued by the Vernon Parish Tax Assessor at $36,400 the real property tax you would pay for this millage is $15.29 per year.

Business owners pay the majority of this millage tax because they pay a real property tax if they own the building, and an additional personal property tax on the inventory held within the business.

By voters keeping this millage the city plans to use the unrestricted money collected to complete future street and infrastructure repairs and maintenance, beautification to the city and other projects.

The City of Leesville held several Town Hall meetings during February, March and April to discuss this issue with nearly zero turnout.

There were 39 voters who cast and absentee ballot.

In total, 112 votes for 'Yes' and 64 votes for 'No'.