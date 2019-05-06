The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office received information Monday morning regarding a possible location of Ezra Coutee in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted and provided with the information. At approximately 1015 hours, Ezra was located and arrested without incident by LPSO.

Investigation details: On the morning of April 20, 2019, BPSO received an emergency call in reference to a male subject who entered a home without permission and raped a female victim. The victim was later able to flee the home and contact 911 from a neighbor's residence. Upon a search of the victim's home, belongings were found left behind by the suspect. The recovered items were submitted to the Southwest Louisiana Regional Crime Lab for evidence testing.

Based on the physical description provided by the victim, and a canvass of the area, Coutee became a person of interest in the investigation.

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, BPSO received a CODIS (DNA) match confirmation from the Louisiana State Crime Lab indicating the tested item(s) were those of Coutee.

Coutee is being held without bond for 1st Degree Rape and Home Invasion.

BPSO would like to thank the community, SWLA Crime Lab and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for their assistance in the apprehension of Ezra Coutee.