21-year-old DeMarcus Daggs, 20-year-old Tynea Gray, and 20-year-old Harden Lewis Jr. were all located and arrested and booked as a fugitive from another agency in the Ascension Parish Jail.

On Monday, shortly before 11 a.m. the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was alerted of a pursuit led by White Castle Police Department of three suspects into the area of Highway 1 North and Highway 943 North in the Donaldsonville, Brusly-McCall area and possibly armed with a handgun.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the three suspects fled the area on foot and were located after a joint manhunt of several agencies.

"Thanks to all agencies that assisted in the apprehension of the three suspects this morning," said Sheriff Webre. Those agencies were the FBI, White Castle Police Department, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Hunts Correction K-9 unit, and the Donaldsonville Fire Department.

Contributed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office