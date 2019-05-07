"Online voting for your favorite dancers should be available around mid May. It is going to cost five dollars per vote," Morris said. "The event is July 13, and doors will open at 6 p.m. Dancers will be arriving around 5:30 p.m."

The first Dancing for a Cause was held on April 14, 2009 with only six weeks of planning.

In 2017, they moved the event to the 4-H building at Lamar-Dixon. The building wasn't completely filled that year, but in 2018, it filled up. Dancing for a Cause is the main fundraiser for The Arc of East Ascension, and P.R. Marketing Director Sharon Morris of the Arc wants the event to stay in Ascension since it was born in Ascension.

"It's basically my grandchild. I want to raise as much as we can this year. Especially since it's the tenth anniversary. Last year, we were able to raise $158,000," Morris said.

On Thursday, May 2, the dancers for the event attended a Meet and Greet at Kamal's Kafe in Gonzales. Previous dancers also attended the event. Those include Jackie Tisdale, Allison Hudson, Hannah Hinson, Shekema LeBlanc, Leonard Augustus, and Van Vo.

Professional Dancers for the event will include, but aren't limited to, Kris Cangelosi, Le'Brian Patrick, Leonard Augustus, Van Vo, and Dwight Bell.

There will be two emcees for the event, Kiran Chawla and Greg Meriwether, both from WAFB Channel 9.

Star Dancers include Joel Robert, Rusty Secrist, Barker Dirmann, Ricky Dickmyer, Elizabeth Vowel, Megan Babin, Rachel Vallot, Shelly Saurage, Samantha Gulino, Andrea Carroll, and Hope Guedry.

"I made sure the people I asked to do this could raise at least $5,000 dollars. Some of them have said they can raise $10,000 dollars, others $20,000 dollars. So, it's kind of become a competition now between the dancers, but it's all in fun," Morris said.

If you'd like to be a sponsor of the event, email Sharon Morris at sharon.morris@thearcea.org for a form. Stage Sponsor is $10,000, Center Stage Sponsor is $7,500, Ballroom Sponsor is $5,000, Salsa Sponsor is $1,000, Rumba Sponsor is $500, Two Step Sponsor is $250, and VIP Tickets are $150 each. Sponsors will be exposed to over 2,500 people who attend the event.

