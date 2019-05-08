This year 22 cars competed from Plaquemine and Brusly's pack 39 with the winner taking the coveted first place trophy.

Plaquemine Cub Scout Pack 21 hosted the running of the 72nd annual Soap Box Derby Races on Sunday May 5.

Races were conducted on Sunday only due to Saturday's weather. This year 22 cars competed from Plaquemine and Brusly's pack 39 with the winner taking the coveted first place trophy.

Results of the races: Brayden Callegan First Place, Kaden LeJeune Second Place, Liam Sanders Third Place, Caden Courtade Fourth Place, Lucas Cordell Fifth Place, Fisher Gilchrist Sixth place.

Sportsmanship award went to Guy Sanchez, Corvette club best in Show Austin Mendoza, and Peoples Choice car Cole Markins.

Contributed by Plaquemine Cub Scout Pack 21