Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

Sober Living House Fundraiser

The Sober Living House for Women is planning their 2nd annual Spring in the Park event for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11, 2019 at Jambalaya Park. It is a family fun day filled with crafts, activities for children, lots of food, and a raffle. They are reaching out to local businesses for any type of donation or sponsorship, such as cold drinks and water, chips, a monetary donation for event costs, etc. Tax deductible ID#81-2784790. Contact Dorene Bloodworth 225-978-4662, Jeanette Cox 225-715-0991, or Renee Michel 225-933-0522, or email edanb2016@yahoo.com.

Dutchtown Summer Mini Camp

Come "Dance on Broadway" with the Dutchtown High School Griffin Girls! Ages 3 & up Monday, June 3, 2019 through Friday, June 7, 2019 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. COST $65.00 Includes Picture with Griffin Girl & Camp T-Shirt SHOW OFF: FRIDAY, JUNE 7 at 6 p.m.

Prevost Health Fair

The 37th Annual Health Fair at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, Louisiana will be held Saturday June 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Host Families Needed

Teens from more than thirty different countries will be arriving in August to attend local high schools for the 2019-2020 school year. They are in need of caring American families (with or without children) to provide a home and share with them this unique experience. The students speak English, are covered by medical insurance and have adequate spending money for their personal expenses. The SHARE! High School Exchange Program is a non-profit educational foundation. For more information, please call Yvette Coffman at 800-941-3738 or visit sharesouthwest.org.

Army's 2nd Infantry Division

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from September 18 - 22, 2019; contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.

Public Service Announcement

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1-800-431-1754.

Women in the New Evangelization

WINE: Women in the New Evangelization, a national organization focused on encouraging women in their Catholic faith, has announced they will host their first Baton Rouge conference, themed: Beautifully United in Spirit. In collaboration with the Diocese of Baton Rouge, WINE will host the one-day event with a hope of helping Catholic women come together to encounter Jesus, enjoy a spirit-filled day, and leave with renewed confidence, conviction and hope. The one-day event will be held Saturday, July 27 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. Tickets, which include a box lunch, cost $55/person if purchased before June 27, 2019. After the early-bird deadline, ticket prices increase to $65/person. Tickets for Religious Sisters or Consecrated are $25/person. Sponsorships may be offered for those in need of financial assistance. For info call 985-249-9258.

Look Up Child World Tour

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle is extending her sold-out "Look Up Child World Tour" with special guest AHI to Baton Rouge, La. The new shows come on the heels of 53 critically hailed sold-out performances, including shows at New York's iconic Carnegie Hall and two nights at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for the October 11 show will go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased at www.laurendaigle.com/tour.

Historical Talk

"In Their Words," a talk composed of quotes from various ancestors which will create delightful and enlightening capsules of American history from the 1770's to mid-nineteenth century will be given by Barbara Haigh on Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. at the Bluebonnet Library. Haigh is a genealogist, historian, public speaker as well as a retired college English teacher. She is also past president of Natchez (MS) Historical Society, Natchez Scottish Society, Ft. Beauregard Daughters of the Confederacy, and past MS State Governor-General of the Order of the First Families of Mississippi. The free program is open to the public. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society, for more information call Mary McKeough, 925-8921.

Harvest Time Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, May 18 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, La 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.