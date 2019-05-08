The St. John Eagles will retire five seniors in 2019 and no doubt be back again strong in 2020.

The fifth-ranked Central Catholic Eagles (7-1A), (18-9, 5-0) led by game one pitcher Luke Barbier proved to be too much for the St. John Eagles (6-1A), (21-9-1, 5-0) in the quarterfinal round of the Division IV state playoffs on Thursday, May 2.

It was a warm, sunny afternoon in Plaquemine, Louisiana when the Central Catholic boys went up early in the first inning of game one by two runs. The bottom of the lineup was quickly dissolved by pitcher Adam Blanchard in the second inning.

But St. John struggled with Barbier all game as he held them to four hits and one run. The added problem was that Blanchard struggled on the mound to a strong batting effort by Central Catholic who finished the game with 9 runs.

Even after the seventh inning grand slam shot over the left-field wall by second baseman Collin Barbee, the distance was too great. A second relief pitcher stepped in, throwing some heat and stopped the rally cold. The game ended 9-5 in favor of Central Catholic.

St. John would go on to put up a seemingly closer performance in game two, which began minutes later. But would ultimately fall that day 0-2. The second game ended 5-3.

The St. John Eagles will retire five seniors in 2019 and no doubt be back again strong in 2020.