On Tuesday, May 14 Livingston's Laine Hardy came back to town with a homecoming parade awaiting him.

Hardy is in the top three for American Idol. He is 18 years old and reached the Hollywood Round of American Idol during his senior year of high school in 2018. He plays a musical mixture of country, blues, classic rock, and swamp pop.

Hardy began to play guitar around the age of seven, and he took lessons for about five years with Jody Mayeaux's Music Shop or "Jody's Music" in Walker, Louisiana. But he seems to have had a passion for it all along. On his official website, prior to trying out for auditions, Hardy was working on an EP in Nashville.

The EP has been finished with recording, and co-writing, with country artist Jamie O’Neal.

The official website is https://lainehardymusic.com/.

American Idol’s finale is this Sunday, May 19, at 7 p.m. To vote, visit americanidol.com/vote, or text “1” to Hardy’s contestant number, 21523.

