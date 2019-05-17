"I want to thank the Lord for his blessings, my family, and my parents," Brandon Trosclair said. "My parents raised me to be someone who cares about those in our community."

Emerson and Ralph Singletary first began the Ralph's Supermarket in 1984. Emerson used his son's first name for the supermarket.

They opened with a commitment to serve the community with the best quality and service. After Emerson and Ralph passed away, the store was sold to Ronnie Trosclair. Ronnie and his father, Elmore, then acquired Ralph's Supermarket in 2000.

There are two Ralph's locations, one in Gonzales, Louisiana and one in Pelican Point. However, the Trosclair's are also owners of Butcher Boy, one in Plaquemine and one recently opened store in place of Rouses in Donaldsonville. Brandon Trosclair, the son of Ronnie, and Brandon's wife now own and operate all four supermarkets.

The original Ralph's, in Gonzales, has been renovated and expanded several times in order to meet the needs of the customers and provide better service. Customers are at the center of every decision made at Ralph's.

On Thursday, May 17, Parish President Kenny Matassa made May 17 Ralph's Market Day with a proclamation in honor of their 35th year of service.

"I want to thank the Lord for his blessings, my family, and my parents," Brandon Trosclair said. "My parents raised me to be someone who cares about those in our community. We have about 215 employees employed through all four stores."

