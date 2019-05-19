Starting tonight with Laine Hardy we will see if two very talented musicians with Beauregard and Vernon Parish roots begin a music career with what could be very lucrative recording contracts.

Hardy has come a long way in a short amount of time. He started playing the guitar at the age of seven, then he asked his mother Cindy who Elvis Presley was at eight.

Cindy explained who Elvis was and played his music. She even showed him videos of Elvis performing.

Since then Laine has been infatuated with Elvis. He even had his mother make him an Elvis costume one Halloween. Cindy recalled taking Laine to Walmart to have some photos taken of him in his Elvis costume, complete with sunglasses.

Customers throughout the store asked Laine for his autograph, even taking their own pictures with him.

Cindy knew from then on, Laine was destined to be a star.

On the 2018 season of American Idol then seventeen-year-old Laine auditioned in New Orleans.

Laine was scared to death during his audition and sweating profusely. Even so, he impressed the judges receiving a “yes” from all three winning him a golden ticket to Hollywood. Approximately 100,000 people audition for each season of American Idol with roughly 250 making it through to compete for a recording contract.

Laine was eventually voted off the show following his third performance of the season in the ‘Top 50’.

He refused to let this stop him.

After the show, he continued his music career. So far he has recorded five songs, three are currently available on iTunes and Spotify.

This year, Laine was back at American Idol but this time he was not auditioning to be a contestant.

His best friend’s sister, Ashton Gill asked Laine to play guitar for her while she auditioned, and he agreed.

As soon as he walked into the room the judges immediately recognized him.

Laine went on to play the guitar while Gill auditioned and received a golden ticket.

As soon as they were done with Gill the judges asked Laine to sing them a song, and he did.

While singing ‘The Weight’ by The Band, Idol judge Katy Perry dropped her jaw in awe at his stronger, more defined voice. Though he still had the soulful raspy voice. He was definitely singing stronger and more confident.

After his performance, Perry immediately offered Laine a golden ticket to Hollywood. At first, he was hesitant. But after some coaxing by judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, Laine finally gave in and took the ticket setting a trajectory to stardom.

Last year on American Idol Laine was not very sure of himself. But slowly with each performance, the inner star began to emerge.

“He is not the same kid who was here last year. With each performance I often ask myself, ‘Who is this’” his mother said.

During every performance, this season Laine has come out strong with his soulful raspy voice. He is singing stronger and appears more confident with himself impressing the judges and rocking the crowds earning him a rockstar status.

For a normally shy and reserved kid, being on American Idol has made him step outside of his comfort zone and forced him to open up.

By making it into the finals, earlier this week Laine was treated to a hometown celebration in Livingston.

Before a parade in his honor and a mini-concert, Hardy met with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards at the Governor’s Mansion. Staying true to himself and his bayou roots Laine wore his signature La Crosse rubber boots.

Win or lose tonight Laine has proven he has the talent and ambition needed to have a successful music career.

“He’s proven to himself he can do anything he puts his mind too,” his mother said.

No matter where he finishes on this season of American Idol he will continue to perform and produce music in his own genre that’s a combination of classic rock, southern rock and traditional country.