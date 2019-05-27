Garrett Edwards was a menace on the basketball court during the winter, but when it came time to put on the cleats, he proved to be a top baseball player in the area.

His ability on the mound and in the batter's box – along with the team's success – earned him the Leesville Daily Leader Vernon Parish Player of the Year.

The Pitkin junior, soon to be senior, went 11-1 on the mound with 80 strikeouts and a 0.46 ERA. At the plate, he hit .423 with five doubles and 25 RBIs.

"We knew at the beginning of this year that we would be the top seed and that everybody was trying to beat us," he said. "We knew we could never be satisfied with the way we were playing, and we just knew we had to get better each and every day. We knew good things would come with that as the season progressed.

"When Coach (J.C.) Holt got there, he told me this was going to be my best offensive year that I've ever had. At the end of the year, when he told me my batting average was over .400. I was kind of surprised, but I worked my butt off to get that."

Throughout the season, the Tigers were the No. 1 team in Class B and wrapped up the season with a convincing 7-0 win over Converse to claim the state title.

Edwards spent his junior season taking every team's best shot, whether it was on the court or on the field.

"Basketball kind of prepared me for that," he said. "We played in some hostile places, and you had to be mentally tough and know what you had to do going into the game. I knew my role and my job. I just felt like I had to get that done every game to win."

One of the Edwards' highlights this season was a no-hitter against Class 4A DeRidder, who finished the season as the No. 12 seed.

Edwards also was on the mound when the Tigers defeated Class 3A State Runner Ups South Beauregard.

"Coach told us before that game that it was going to be true test to see where we are at," he said. "He just told us to go out there and play Pitkin baseball. We did and came out on top. He said that it was the best he had seen us play all year and if we took that to the playoffs, there would be no team that could play with us."

With a state trophy in the case, Edwards and the Tigers are ready to make it custom at Pitkin High School once again.

"We knew we had all the support from the community, and they are excited for us," he said. "We're just trying to get the winning tradition back to Pitkin, like it used to be in the '90s."







Player of the Year – Garrett Edwards, Pitkin

Coach of the Year – Austin Cox, Simpson

Pitchers

Grason Dauzat, Pitkin

Garrett Edwards, Pitkin

Landry Alligood, Anacoco

Johnathan Harmon, Leesville

Catchers

Colton Parker, Simpson

Ethan Frey, Rosepine

First Base

Trace Williams, Hicks

Landon Meyers, Simpson

Second Base

Jaren Mitcham, Hornbeck

Preston Miller, Simpson

Third Base

Tyler Williams, Anacoco

Alex Brannan, Leesville



Shortstop

Noah Allain, Leesville

Zach Allbritton, Simpson

Outfield

Harley Gill, Leesville

Grady Mitcham, Hornbeck

Scotty West, Pitkin

Gentry Bennett, Anacoco