"The purpose of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship fund is to honor APSO employee Dawn Shivers who passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer."

Sheriff Bobby Webre announces that Frederick Million Jr. of East Ascension High School is the recipient of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year.

Students are selected based on qualities of academic achievement, leadership, and character. Students must attach a transcript and write an essay on someone who has influenced them.

"The purpose of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship fund is to honor APSO employee Dawn Shivers who passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. We want to continue her legacy as a vessel through Christ and to also encourage others who may be fighting the same cancer battles to keep pushing and stay strong," Webre said.

Shivers started her career with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in 1998 as a correctional officer at the Ascension Parish Jail. She acted as a correctional officer for more than 10 years while also serving a dual role in transportation.

In March 2011, Shivers joined the Inmate Programs Division at the jail to provide support to the instructors and tutored inmates.

Contributed by APSO