Early morning on May 22, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 westbound near the Whiskey Bay exit in Iberville Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Andres Torres of Land O’ Lakes, Fla.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred shortly before 5:00 a.m. as Torres was attaching an arrow board traffic control sign to the rear of a company pickup truck in the westbound lanes of I-10. The left lane had been closed overnight for construction, and crews were in the process of opening the lane. At the same time, 32-year-old Ronald Brown of Sunset was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2015 Kia Forte. For reasons still under investigation, the Kia struck the rear of the arrow board sign and Torres.

Torres sustained serious injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment, to which he ultimately succumbed. Brown was properly restrained and sustained only minor injuries Although impairment is not suspected by Brown, a toxicology sample was obtained from him and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending. There is no further information at this time.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists of the importance of driving with caution in roadway construction zones. Drivers should slow down when approaching work zones and follow posted speed limits, warning signs, and flagmen directions. Drivers should also be sober, resist distractions and remain aware of their surroundings as there are often workers inside construction zones on our highways. Always remain vigilant and expect the unexpected as workers, work vehicles, or equipment may enter your lane or come to a stop suddenly.

