The Civil Air Patrol is launching a new Flight at the Leesville Airport. Meetings will be held at the Leesville Airport Hangar and Conference room every Tuesday from 6:30PM-8:40PM.

The Civil Air Patrol is a congressionally chartered, federally supported non-profit that serves as the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force.

CAP is a volunteer organization with an aviation-minded membership and a Cadet program for youth ages 12 to 20 years old. Its three missions are to develop its cadets, educate Americans on the importance of aviation and space, and perform life-saving humanitarian missions. Cadet programs focus on aerospace education, emergency services, and character development.

For further information please call Ronald Kariker at 281-732-5812 or 337-286-5212.