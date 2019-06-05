"The conference location at the Hilton in downtown Baton Rouge will also provide our guests with a prime location to support local businesses in the Capitol city, and conference guests can enjoy evenings out to network and socialize with their colleagues from across the nation," Martin said.

The LSU AgCenter and LSU College of Agriculture are hosting the 2019 National Agricultural Alumni & Development Association Conference in Baton Rouge June 10-13.

The conference attracts alumni, development and student services professionals focused on agriculture from universities across the country.

Keynote speakers include renowned political strategist and Manship School Fellow James Carville, LSU provost Stacia Haynie and Chip Kline, assistant to the governor for Coastal Activities.

The conference schedule includes professional development sessions, local tours, awards and a school spirit night at Burden Museum and Gardens.

"Our unique location in Louisiana allows us to plan tours that showcase the diversity of agriculture and culture within our great state," said Amanda Martin, assistant dean of the LSU College of Agriculture and conference chair. "With tours of sugar cane plantations to swamps and everything in between, we know our guests will fall in love with the Bayou State."

Conference attendees also can choose to participate in a service project with the Baton Rouge Food Bank.

NAADA anticipates 200 attendees at its conference and expects many to come early or stay after the conference to explore Baton Rouge.

"The conference location at the Hilton in downtown Baton Rouge will also provide our guests with a prime location to support local businesses in the Capitol city, and conference guests can enjoy evenings out to network and socialize with their colleagues from across the nation," Martin said.

Founded in 1976, NAADA joins professionals from across the country dedicated to the advancement of agricultural and related sciences in higher education.

It has been 25 years since the conference was held in Baton Rouge.

For more info contact Amanda L. Martin, 2019 NAADA Conference Chair amartin2@lsu.edu or 225-578-2266.