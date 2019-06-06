Lily Gisclair of the South Beauregard FFA Chapter was awarded first in the Sheep and third in the Beef Proficiency Award at the 90th annual Louisiana FFA State Convention held June 3-6 at the Riverfront Center in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The Proficiency Awards program encourages members to set personal goals and learn practical skills. The program provides recognition to FFA members for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs.

The Supervised Agricultural Experience program is an individualized application of classroom learning beyond scheduled class time and has been a standard part of agricultural education since 1917. Students’ SAEs may be entrepreneurial enterprises, employment experiences or research projects.

The 90th annual Louisiana FFA Convention recorded approximately 1500 members and guests. Members of the agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Louisiana FFA Association.

