District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from May 9, 2019 through May 13, 2019

Before Judge Alvin Batiste:

1. Kevin Wayne Dorsey, 58335 Homestead Drive, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 10/5/1967 B/M, Convicted of 2 counts of Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections.

2. Blaine Chaney, 6925 Hwy 74, St. Gabriel, La 70776, DOB: 8/18/1980 B/M, Convicted of Attempted Simple Escape and was sentenced to 1 years at the Department of Corrections.

3. Charles Weatherford, 63360 Emily Road, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 10/13/1969 W/M, Convicted of Simple Battery and was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail.

4. Corey Williams, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, DOB: 1/13/1993 B/M, Convicted of Possession of Simple Battery and was sentenced to 6 months in parish jail.

5. Shawn Bourque, 1033 Antoine Lane, St. Martinville, La 70582, DOB: 12/31/1972 W/M, Convicted of Operating A Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol- 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections, which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 2 years.

6. Maurice White, 3335 Tamplin Ter, Macon, GA 31206, DOB: 12/18/1974 B/M, Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Control Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years in the Department of Corrections, which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years.

7. Valerie Victor, 3782 Alliquipa Street, Baton Rouge, La 70805, DOB: 2/19/1983 B/F, Convicted of Malfeasance In Office and was sentenced to 3 years at the Department of Corrections, which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years.

8. Ferrell Gray, 57951 Castro Street, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 12/10/1993 B/M, Convicted of Indecent Behavior With a Juvenile and was sentenced to 7 years at the Deparmtent of Corrections, which was suspended and placed on Probation for 3 years and Registered as a Sex Offender

9. Kayla Pugh, 24580 Pecan Pointe, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 12/31/1989, Convicted of Theft of $1500 Or More and was sentenced to 3 years at the Department of Corrections, which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years.

Contributed by District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr.