Compiled by O. CHIP ROBINSON | Staff Reporter | orobinson@beauregarddailynews.net



Each Wednesday we will be publishing the Summer Fun Calendars for things coming up in the next week in both Vernon and Beauregard Parishes and on Fort Polk. If you would like to add your public event to an upcoming calendar please email orobinson@beauregarddailynews.net.

BEAUREGARD PARISH

Thursday, June 6

VBS, Beauregard Memorial Baptist Church, Longville 8:30AM-11:45AM

VBS, Dry Creek Bible Church, Dry Creek 5PM-8PM

VBS, The River Church, Merryville 5:30PM-8:30PM

Friday, June 7

VBS, Beauregard Memorial Baptist Church, Longville 8:30AM-11:45AM

Saturday, June 8

B3 LEGO Building, DeRidder Fairgrounds 1PM-4PM

Sunday, June 9

B3 LEGO Building, DeRidder Fairgrounds 1PM-4PM

VBS, Westview Baptist Church, DeRidder 5:30PM-9PM

Monday, June 10

VBS, First Baptist Church of DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Music Camp, Ages 4-6, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

B3 LEGO Building, DeRidder Fairgrounds 1PM-4PM

VBS , Calvary Baptist Church, Merryville 5:30PM-8:45PM

VBS, Westview Baptist Church, DeRidder 5:30PM-9PM

Tuesday, June 11

VBS, First Baptist Church of DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Music Camp, Ages 4-6, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

B3 LEGO Building, DeRidder Fairgrounds 1PM-4PM

VBS, Calvary Baptist Church, Merryville 5:30PM-8:45PM

VBS, Westview Baptist Church, DeRidder 5:30PM-9PM

Wednesday, June 12

VBS, First Baptist Church of DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Music Camp, Ages 4-6, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

B3 LEGO Building, DeRidder Fairgrounds 1PM-4PM

VBS, Calvary Baptist Church, Merryville 5:30PM-8:45PM

VBS, Westview Baptist Church, DeRidder 5:30PM-9PM



VERNON PARISH



Thursday, June 6

Freshman Connection, NSU, Leesville 7AM-5PM

Horse Camp, Harmony Equestrian, Leesville 8AM-11AM

VBS, First Baptist Church, Pitkin 8:30AM-12PM

VBS, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Leesville 9AM-1PM

Kids Art Class, Treasure Boutique, Leesville 10AM-12PM

VBS, First Baptist Church, Anacoco 6PM-8:30PM

Trivia Night, Serendipity Lounge, Leesville 8PM-10PM

Friday, June 7

Horse Camp, Harmony Equestrian, Leesville 8AM-11AM

VBS, First Baptist Church, Pitkin 8:30AM-12PM

VBS, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Leesville 9AM-1PM

VBS, First Baptist Church,

Barn Quilts, Treasure Boutiques, Leesville 6PM

VBS, First Baptist Church, Anacoco 6PM-8:30PM

Saturday, June 8

VBS, First Baptist Church, Anacoco 6PM-8:30PM

Sunday, June 9

VBS, First Baptist Church, Anacoco 6PM-8:30PM

Monday, June 10

Gymnastics Day Camp, All That Gymnastics, Leesville 9AM-1PM

Tuesday, June 11

Gymnastics Day Camp, All That Gymnastics, Leesville 9AM-1PM

Wednesday, June 12

Gymnastics Day Camp, All That Gymnastics, Leesville 9AM-1PM

Storytime, Vernon Parish Library, Leesville 10:15AM-11:15AM





FORT POLK

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

Stroller Strong, Wheelock Fitness Center, 9:30AM-10:30AM

Saturday, June 8

Pizza & Bowling for Pennies, Strike Zone Bowling Center, 12PM-3PM

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Parent & Child Gymnastics, Youth Gym 10AM-11AM

Tuesday, June 11

Baby-Toddler Playdate, ACS, 9AM-11AM

Story Time, Allen Memorial Library 11AM-12PM

Story Time & a Movie, Allen Memorial Library 5PM

Wednesday, June 12

Wing it Wednesday, Strike Zone Bowling Center 4PM-8PM