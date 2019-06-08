Multiple area athletes received postseason recognition as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its All State Teams this week.
The Class B Baseball Champions, Pitkin, placed three players on the first team and one honorable mention, while Hicks and Anacoco each had one pick on first team and two honorable mentions.
Garrett Edwards was the Class B Player of the Year, and Tigers head coach J.C. Holt took home Coach of the Year honors in his first year at Pitkin High School.
Shelby Lentz earned District Player of the Year honors and earned a spot on the first team, while teammate Ainsleigh Gautreaux was honorable mention.
Reagan Stanley (Anacoco) and Rivers Day (Hicks) each were chosen to the Class B Honorable Mention team.
In Class C, Simpson head coach Austin Cox earned Coach of the Year honors, and three of the state champion Broncos made first team – Colton Parker, Zach Allbritton and Landon Meyers.
Dustin Williams (Simpson) and Tate Hess (Singer) collected honorable mention awards.
In softball, Plainview took home a lot of hardware, but Evans senior Jewel Sharbeno made the first team, and Kristie Jeane was honorable mention for the Lady Eagles.
Abbie Clark (Singer) was also named honorable mention.
BASEBALL
CLASS B
Garrett Edwards, Pitkin, Jr. 11-1
Grason Dauzat, Pitkin, Sr. .425
Jonathan Baker, Pitkin, Sr. .459
Chance McDonald, Converse, Sr, 10-4
Trevor Durr, Converse, Jr. 6-0
Aaron Sutton, Glenmora, Jr. 6-3
Ben Fonville, Glenmora, Sr. .394
Cody Lester, Quitman, Sr. .559
Bradley Koonce, Quitman, Sr. 11-1
Trace Williams, Hicks, Sr., .487
Landry Alligood, Anacoco, So., .458
Chase Gardner, Oak Hill, Sr. .397
Grayson Gulley, Runnels, Jr. .402
Collin Bueche, Runnels, Sr. .348
Hunter Dupuy, Maurepas, .435avg
Max Chamberlain, Elizabeth, Sr. 522
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Garrett Edwards, Pitkin
COACH OF THE YEAR: J.C. Holt, Pitkin
HONORABLE MENTION
Hunter Rabalais, Anacoco; Tyler Williams, Anacoco; Logan Smith, Choudrant; John Bolmarcich, Elizabeth; Nathan Bordelon, Family Community Christian; Ryan Chessson, Florien; Clay Wright, Glenmora; Jimmy Miller, Grace Christian; Jacob Stansell, Grace Christian; Collin Cowgill, Hicks; Trey Norris, Hicks; Chase Guitreau, Maurepas; Cade Melder, Oak Hill; Kade Moran, Oak Hill; Adrian Nolen, Pitkin; Cason Womack, Quitman; Ricky Harrison, Runnels; Christian Howard, Zwolle
SOFTBALL
Olivia Lackie, Holden, Jr., 21-2
Ashley Fogg, Holden, Jr., 427
Gracie Duffy, Holden, 8th, .420
Emma Hutchison, Holden, Jr., .341
Brooke Ross, Forest, So., .454
Katie Rios, Forest, So., .351
Kelsie Bell Etheridge, Zwolle, Jr., 19-4
Olivia Sepulveda, Zwolle, Fr., .469
Kassidy Giddens, Castor, Sr., .592
Kelsey Giddens, Castor, Sr., .432
Keegan Marchand, Maurepas, Sr., .604
McKenna Lessard, Maurepas, Sr., .457
Abbott Stafford, Glenmora, Jr., .493
Shelby Lentz, Pitkin, Sr., .388
Gracie Rutherford, Florien, 8th, .380
Ashlyn Sepulvado, Family Community, So., .478
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Olivia Lackie, Holden
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chasity Griffin, Forest
HONORABLE MENTION
Reagan Stanley, Anacoco; Victoria Canter, Bell City; Kami Bumgardner, Castor; Macey Moss, Castor; Crisanna Weaver, Choudrant; Olivia Hennen, Choudrant; Victoria Parrie, Converse; Jaidyn Oliver, Family Community Christian; Sarah McDaniel, Florien; Abbie Ramage, Forest; Rivers Day, Hicks; Taylor Douglas, Holden; Haylie Hoffpauir, Lacassine; Emma Gautreau, Maurepas; K.K. Vicknair, Maurepas; Allison Beason, Negreet; Ainsleigh Gautreaux, Pitkin; Destiny Jones, Stanley.
CLASS C
BASEBALL
Dustin Hernandez, Northside Christian, Sr. .696 0.913 ERA
Mathew Richard, Northside Christian, Jr. .609 avg
John Walker, Northside, Christian, Sr. 609
Colton Parker, Simpson, Jr, .491
Landon Meyers, Simpson, Jr, .389
Zach Allbritton, Simpson, Jr. 453
Avery Smith, Harrisonburg, Sr. .389
Devin McGraw, Harrisonburg, Sr. .357
Austin Acree, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .373
Abram Tarantino, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .322
John Mical Hill, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .317
Travis Cross, Summerfield, Jr. 10-4
Brock Moss, Summerfield, Sr. 7-2
Kadyn Howard, Starks, So. .600
Ethan LeBlanc, Reeves, Sr. .511
Ashton Tackett, Kilbourne, Jr. .360avg
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Dustin Hernandez, Northside Christian
COACH OF THE YEAR: Austin Cox, Simpson
HONORABLE MENTION
Anthony Adams, Calvin; Wayne Curtis Huckaby, Calvin; Alec Remedies, Ebarb; Dylan Alexander, Harrisonburg; Braxton Tiffie, Harrisonburg; Nate Reeves, Reeves; Brent Mauthe, Saline; Dustin Williams, Simpson; Tate Hess, Singer; Hunter Moss, Summerfield.
SOFTBALL
Madison Pippen, Plainview, Sr. 22-7
Abigail Pippen, Plainview, So. .478
Alex Harrison, Plainview, Sr. .378
Kloe Fee, Plainview, Sr. .348
Madison Dupree, Calvin, Jr. .300
Josie Camp, Calvin, So. .489
Angel Allen, Northside Christian, Sr. .494
Kelsey Gaspard, Northside Christian, So. .689
Rayleigh Bennett, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .456
Bailey Ishee, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .485
Abby Richardson, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .532
Blanche Beard, Hackberry, Sr. .476
Karlie Stine, Hackberry, Sr. .574
Jewel Sharbeno, Evans, Sr. .455
Jayden Mitchell, Georgetown, Jr. .375
Leah Keith, Harrisonburg, Jr. .300
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Madison Pippen, Plainview
COACH OF THE YEAR: J.D. Jones, Claiborne Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
Emma Deville, Calvin; Anna Head, Claiborne Christian; Kristie Jeane, Evans; Shae Fontenot, Hackberry; Macy Taylor, Harrisonburg; Kinsley Foreman, Northside Christian; Rory Thibodeaux, Northside Christian; Maddie Dupuis, St Joseph’s-Plaucheville; Alli Cobb, Summerfield; Maci Moss, Summerfield; Lexi Rachal, Family Christian; Abbie Clark, Singer.