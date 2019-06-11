Five young ladies competed for the honor of representing Iberville Parish as "Miss Iberville" at the annual Louisiana Sugar Cane Fair & Festival held in New Iberia beginning on Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, September 29.

Lakyn Alise Morales was crowned "Miss Iberville Parish" on Saturday, June 8 at a tea hosted by the Plaquemine Service League at the home of Mr. and Mrs. David E. Wendt, Jr., of Plaquemine.

Hospitality was provided by Plaquemine Service League members, among fresh garden arrangements and roses adorning the Wendt home. The roses and flowers were contributed by League members who also prepared a delicious assortment of hors d'oeuvres including sandwiches, fresh fruit, cheeses, sweets and lemonade served during the tea. Special guest at the tea was current "Queen Sugar" LXXVII, Miss Janet Nelson, of LaPlace, La.

Five young ladies competed for the honor of representing Iberville Parish as "Miss Iberville" at the annual Louisiana Sugar Cane Fair & Festival held in New Iberia beginning on Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, September 29. Several Louisiana parish queens will compete for the coveted title of "Queen Sugar." Contestants and their mothers applauded as Victoria Savoy, "Miss Iberville 2018," presented a bouquet of roses and crowned the new queen, Lakyn Morales, "Miss Iberville Parish 2019."

First maid and "Iberville's Sweet," was Zöe Catherine Bertrand. The queen and maid were presented roses and banners made by Service League members.

"Miss Iberville Parish 2019," Lakyn Alise Morales, will participate in and attend many festival events beginning the afternoon of Friday, September 27 and continuing through Sunday, September 29. "Queen Sugar" will be chosen by a panel of judges for her personality, beauty, poise and intelligence from among the participating sugar producing parishes. Parish sugar queens will reign over the festivities with "King Sucrose" and represent the sugar industry throughout the year. The festivities will culminate Saturday night with the pageant, coronation and ball. On Sunday, all parish queens will ride in the "Sugar Growers and Their Royalty" parade with the newly crowned "Queen Sugar" and "King Sucrose" proudly reigning over Sugarland!

"Miss Iberville," Lakyn Alise Morales, is the 18-year old daughter of Corey and Keri Caillet and the late McCrea Morales of Plaquemine. Lakyn graduated from St. John the Evangelist High School and will attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in the fall, majoring in Business and Marketing. She was chosen as second runner-up to Evangeline 2018, has attended two missionary trips to Quito, Ecuador, is CPR certified, and has four years of foreign language (Spanish) to aid in her marketing skills for future employment. She volunteers as a special needs caregiver at Healing Place Church, has participated in many events as an Indian Princess to Evangeline, and was involved in the Clean Up Plaquemine event. She taught for many years at Peggy Grant's School of Dance and is currently working at Mingle boutique and recently became a consultant for the health company, Arbonne. She enjoys dancing, swimming, babysitting, shopping, participating in church groups, hunting & fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

FIRST MAID, "Iberville's Sweet," Zöe Catherine Bertrand, is the 19 year-old daughter of Gary and Melissa Bertrand of Plaquemine. She is a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School and currently attends LSU where she is majoring in pre-med (biology). She was crowned Evangeline 2017 and Prom Queen 2018. She was a Pointe Coupee Electric Washington, D.C. Youth Tour Delegate, an honors graduate, a Nicaraguan Mission Trip participant, Drum Corps Captain and a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society and Beta Club, College of Science Ambassador at LSU, and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She enjoys playing guitar, piano and drums, painting, drawing, volleyball, writing, gardening, reading, cooking, traveling, and kayaking at LSU. Other contestants in this year’s program included Asia Jones, Kylie Roy and Callie Walker.

Judges for the 2019 tea were Melissa Chauvin, Jessica Williams and Bradley Poché. Mrs. Chauvin is a native of Houma, La, and is the daughter of John and Katie Parfait. She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Ronnie, for 19 years, and they are the parents of two beautiful children, Elizabeth Ann, 16 and Brennan Mikal, 12. Melissa has a degree in accounting and has worked as the office administrator for Arkos Field Services for 11 years. In her free time, Melissa enjoys riding bikes, but her true love is watching her children play soccer, basketball and tennis.

Mrs. Williams was born and raised in Houma, La. and is married to Andrew M. Williams, II. They are the parents of two sons, Joshua Ryan and Andrew Michael. Jessica has a degree in mortuary science and has been working in the funeral industry since 1999. She holds dual licenses in Funeral Directing and Embalming and has a crematory operator license. She is currently the manager of Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma. In her free time, Jessica belongs to the Rotary Club and Junior Auxiliary of Houma as well as the Women’s Business Alliance of the Gulf South where she enjoys fellowship and volunteering.

Mr. Poché is a dual resident of both St. James Parish and Mobile, Ala. He was educated at Nicholls State University and has been employed with Turner Industries for the past 28 years. He is past chairman of the "Miss St. James Parish Sugar Queen" pageant and a former president of the Louisiana Pageant Judges' Association. In his spare time, Bradley enjoys LSU sporting events, antiques shopping and auctions, flea marketing along the Gulf Coast and just spending time at his second home in Mobile.

Miss Mary Kathryn Wendt, Sugar Cane Tea Chairman for the Plaquemine Service League, along with the continued help and support of Nealy LeBlanc, organized and coordinated the contest together with her assistants, Kylee Brown, Meagan Charrier and Kristi Parnell, along with LA Sugar Cane Fair & Festival Association Iberville Parish Director, Madeline Kessler. The "Miss Iberville" contest would not be possible without the volunteer support of the Plaquemine Service League and the funds generated by the Andrew P. Gay family through generous contributions from local sugar cane growers, Cora Texas Sugar Mill, Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council as well as local businesses and industries.

Contributed by the Plaquemine Service League