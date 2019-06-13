Flores is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer. His new book, released in the Fall of 2018, celebrates Louisiana’s notable feathered inhabitants.

Thursday, June 13, John K. Flores, author of Louisiana Birding: Stories of Strategy, Stewardship, and Serendipity will be visiting the Dutchtown Library between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Dutchtown Library is located at 13278 Hwy 73 in Geismar.

Flores is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer. His new book, released in the Fall of 2018, celebrates Louisiana’s notable feathered inhabitants.

"The book highlights the conservation efforts throughout the state that makes Louisiana one of the top five birding states. It's kind of a behind-the-scenes on what goes on," Flores said.

Flores is part of the birding world, and that goes hand-in-hand with nature photography. The photos in the book are taken by him, with the exception of a couple being by his wife.

"People can expect to find tips for a photographer, too, if that's something they are interested in. I've grown up in the outdoors and with hunting, so I implemented some of those things I've learned growing up into my birding ventures. That includes camo or blinding. I don't ever target species, or count a species, though," Flores said.

At the book signing, guests can expect a powerpoint presentation of the book, which will last about 25 minutes, followed by a question and answer session, and a book signing to close the event.

The book costs $24.99, and it can be found at most bookstores and online.

"My book is a great way for anyone to learn how to participate in birding, learning something they didn't know before, and opening their eyes on how to take part and join in taking care of the environment," Flores said.

