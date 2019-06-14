The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending June 13 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

June 6

Guynes, Clifford, 44, 39228 COUNTRY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Holmes, Jarmel, 32, 38323 CEDAR ST, GONZALES, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Bringier, Carolyn J, 73, 4474 JENKINS RD, DARROW, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Harry, Shaquille, 23, 7354 FREETOWN ST, ST JAMES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Leblanc, Tremayne Marquell, 32, 509 CHETIMATCHES ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

June 7

Fort, Keith, 26, 10511 BOUDREAUX RD, GONZALES, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Brixey, Robert Shane, 34, 36472 CRESTWAY AVE, GEISMAR, Careless Operation, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Neuwald, Kaitlyn Paige, 26, 45289 PENNY DUPLESSIS RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Stevens, Derek M, 36, 3156 TOWNSHIP RD, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation

Malain, Ryan Timothy, 30, 10389 MARYS LANE, ST AMANT, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Simple Battery

Weaver, William Lee, 37, 2228 S BURNSIDE AVE Lot #145, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Green, Bill, 55, 10140 GOLDEN GATE ST, Convent, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Friedley, Perry Roy, 20, 41525 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft of a Firearm, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Everett, Johnny Doyle, 50, 17221 MILTON DR, FRENCH SETTLEMENT, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony)

Brown, Zachary Albert, 31, 642 LAKELAND DR, BATON ROUGE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

June 8

Sharlow, Canaan Alan, 19, 2328 MORGAN DR, Auburn, Ala., Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law; Drug-Free Zone, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Landry, Dustin Rene, 36, 43351 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery

Guerrero, Juan, 37, 14180 BLACK BAYOU RD, LA, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Bradley, Katherine, 32, 43210 MOORE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Johnson, Jason Paul, 35, 22471 TEAL ST, MAUREPAS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Kelly, Robert Craig, 46, 8246 HWY 941, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders

Blunt, Trevon, 19, 13670 AIRLINE HWY, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Purse Snatching

Brown, Austin P, 25, 40485 OLD HICKORY AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Templet, Colby John, 32, 3413 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Parole Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery, Aggravated Battery, False Imprisonment

Miller, April A, 34, 14086 AIRLINE HWY 321, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Child Passenger Restraint System, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Interference with the Custody of a Child, Simple Battery

Madrie, Rodney, 37, 314 MACON ST, Efaula, Ala., Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Parole Violation, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Oubre, Derwin J, Sr, 59, 18243 MANCHAC PLACE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Thompson, Destiney Latrell, 20, 39122 W WORTHY, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Hit and Run Driving

Tarpley, Samuel Fletcher, Jr, 49, 8962 JEFERSON HWY, Baton Rouge, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Pecoul, Andrew Douglas, 24, 37249 REMINGTON PARK AVE, GEISMAR, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Byrd, Tami, 19, 95 SPRINGFIELD RD, Eufaula, Ala., Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Burton, Ramone L, 31, 48518 VAN RD, Tickfaw, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Sharp, Justin Wayne, 19, 38150 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Wiggins, Houston, 21, 7135 COMMUNI ST, ST JAMES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

June 9

Hoek, Ashley Ann, 38, 37124 LONGWOOD AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Spano, Joseph Roland, Jr, 53, 38407 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Obscenity

Fisher, Joel Samson, 41, 1520 S AUGUSTA AVE, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Averhart, Oshodd N, 35, 17365 W CHERRY CREEK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Stalking, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Stalking

June 10

Parker, Elizabeth, 36, 365 SHELBY DR, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dillon, Briana Kortnee, 29, 38316 MULBERRY ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Batiste, Nathan, 31, 514 CHARLES ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Surety, Battery of a dating partner, In For Court

Savario, Christopher James, 36, 19741 PALMER RD, Livingston, State Probation Violation

Sheppard, Stefan Tyler, 31, 404 W NEW RIVER RD, GONZALES, Theft, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Bougere, Joshua, 24, 7035 HWY 70, Plattenville, Simple Arson, Criminal Conspiracy

Munson, Robert, III, 30, 8544 S ST LANDRY AVE 3, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Landreneau, Jada Lauret, 46, 17420 CHERRY CREEK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Resisting an Officer

June 11

Gregoire, Daeja, 18, 2336 YORKTOWN DR, Laplace, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Gregoire, JaQuita Troynikia, 24, 2336 YORKTOWN, LaPlace, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Resisting an Officer

LeBlanc, Nathaniel JR, 21, 9272 WATERTOWER ST, CONVENT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Rome, Phillip Joseph, 28, 7200 CYPRESS LAKE APT BLVD, Baton Rouge, Pornography Involving Juveniles, Pornography Involving Juveniles

Conerly, Travis J, 33, 45179 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Johnson, Donovan Dewayne, 25, 159 N MAGNOLIA ST, Gramercy, Following Vehicles, Expired MVI, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving

Ohankwere, Desmond Chidi, 63, 10500 NOLD DR, HOUSTON, Texas, Theft over $25k (Felony)

Landry, Kenya, 19, 1007 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Joshua, Anthony, 19, 1007 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Domestic Abuse Battery; Pregnant Victim

Burton, Kevin, 18, 8718 APRICOT, New Orleans, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Assault by Drive-by Shooting, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Willis, Jamie M, 32, 103 HARRINGTON DR, Lafayette, Simple Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Ward, Floria, 37, 38161 PAULINE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Duplessis, Arthell, 68, 13042 K C RD, GONZALES, Limitations on Backing, Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Lilliman, Christal Lynn, 40, 7045 HWY 1, Belle Rose, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Lee, Nathaniel , 53, 43485 LONE OAK ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

June 12

Curry, Britaney R, 28, 1208 W HWY 30 4, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Hood, Brandon Paul, 29, 346 HWY 401, NAPOLEONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Second Degree Battery

Garrett, Gregory L, 47, 2449 E FARM MARKET, Stanton, Texas, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Chmurka, Joseph A, 27, 43099 ROSE RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Heroin

Taylor, Durwin, 30, 3103 CEASAR LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $750 but less than $5000 (Felony), Armed Robbery; Attempted Armed Robbery; Use of Firearm; Additional Penalty, Aggravated Battery, Second Degree Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders, Second Degree Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $500 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Driver must be Licensed, No Seat Belt, Possession of Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Resisting an Officer

Forbes, Asia, 23, 13212 E PARNELL AVE, Baton Rouge, Hold for Other Agency, Possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Criminal Conspiracy

Necaise, Ashley, 31, 1735 SAUL AVE, Zachary, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Identity Theft (Felony)

Mudd, Richard, 52, 13500 RAY BABIN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator; 2nd

Henderson, Keona, 18, 36083 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Cowart, Joseph F, 41, 61655 BAYOU RD, PLAQUEMINE, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles

Gremillion, Brian, 47, 281 S CHURCH ST, GARYVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

York, Sarahlyn Corin, 30, 725 E HAMILTON ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

June 13

Bowers, Connor George, 22, 2520 SEVEN PINES CT, RENO, Bond Revocation, Simple Robbery

Green, Justin Wayne, 33, 7212 ERNEST FLOYD RD N, GONZALES, Possession of Psilocybin (Mushrooms)

Fontenot, Gabriel, 24, 17027 JOBOY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Careless Operation

Bourgeois, Erica L, 39, 20425 HWY 447, Denham Springs, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Bell, Jake Coleman, 30, <UNKNOWN>, Crestview, Fla., FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION