Life has many different circumstances that pull people in many different directions. The goal for many during their youth is to graduate from high school.

Unfortunately, there are a good number of people who for various reasons have to drop out of high school.

Those who do not graduate do not have to deprive themselves of education or opportunities. Thousands of driven individuals across the country take General Education Development (GED) tests to receive a Certificate of High School Equivalency.

Locally, the SWLA Literacy Council offers a prep class for GED testing. The class takes place at the historic First Street School in DeRidder. To inquire about GED prep classes and testing, contact Jamil Pickens at 337-348-4712, or via email at jpickens@literacyswla.org

The SWLA Literacy Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving educational skill levels in Southwest Louisiana.

According to their website, the SWLA Literacy Council “provides educational programs to build individual self-sufficiency, strengthen families, and ultimately enrich lives and our community as a whole. The Council’s vision is to build a strong literate community, one individual and one family at a time.”

For additional information, call 1-888-LIT-SWLA or email info@literacyswla.org.