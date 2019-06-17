June 6-12

Inmate Pop. 174

Compiled by O. CHIP ROBINSON | Staff Reporter

June 6

Charles Casner - 14:35.3 simple battery

Kyle Harbison - 40:967.C possession of Sch II narcotic $30,000; 40.966.E possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid $3,000; 40:1023 prohibited acts $3,000; 40:966.E possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid $50,000

Jacklyn Mooney - 14:103 disturbing the peace $2,500

Evelina Morgan - DOCID possession of Sch II narcotic; C.CR.P. ART 575 warrant from Hemphill, TX

Izaac Wade - 40:967.A.1 manufacturing or producing prohibited Sch II substances $50,000; 40:1023 prohibited acts $5,000; 32:415 driving while suspended $1,000

June 7

Angel Ashworth - CR.18.1107 failed drug test

Kelton Burrow - CR.18.1107 failed drug test

Trevor Eason - 40:1023 prohibited acts $1,500; 14:108 resisting an officer $1,500; 14:95.1 felon in possession of a firearm $25,000; CR.17.180 probation violation, parole revoked; 40:967 possession of methamphetamine $7,000

Trudy Hanks - probation violation

Christopher Kemp - DOC seven day sanction for failed drug test

Joey Vanbrocklin - DOCID CR.18.1175 pled guilty to attempted simple escape, sentenced to one year

Derek Wilson - CR.18.930 failed drug test

June 8

None

June 9

Christopher Carter - 14:37 aggravated assault $2,000

Brian Kennedy - 40:1023 prohibited acts $5,000

June 10

Jeronn Anderson - probation violation, possession of marijuana

Adam Arvie - DOCID

Terry Brown - DOCID

Douglas Decker - CR.19.208 failed drug test in court

Lisa Decker - refused drug screen, bail revoked

Nicholas Kowalski - C.CR.P. ART 202 tested positive for alcohol

Floyd Rodriguez - DOCID

June 11

Adam Arvie

Kenneth Augenstein - 14:68.4 unauthorized use of motor vehicle; 14:99 reckless operation

Davien Guillory - 14:37 aggravated assault with knife $25,000; 14:37.4 aggravated assault with a firearm $75,000; 14:35 simple battery $5,000; 14:35 simple battery $5,000; 14:94 illegal carry and discharge of weapon $25,000

Giana Phillips - 40:1023 prohibited acts $5,000; 40:966.C possession of Sch I narcotics $5,000; 40:967.C possession of Sch II narcotics $50,000; 40:969.C possession of Sch IV narcotic $20,000

June 12

Charles Brister - 40:1023 prohibited acts; 40.966.C possession of Sch I narcotics; 40:967.C possession of Sch II narcotics

Susan Clinton - 40.966.C possession of Sch I narcotics (marijuana) $2,000; 40.966.C possession of Sch I narcotics (hydrocodone) $10,000; 40:967.C possession of Sch II narcotics (methamphetamine) $10,000; 14:130.1 obstruction of justice $5,000

Lantz Ganno - 40:967.C possession of Sch II narcotics $20,000; 40:1023 prohibited acts $10,000; probation violation, bail revoked; CR.17.579 possession of marijuana, conc w/ felony revocation; 40.966.C possession of Sch I narcotics $20,000

Jerald Sykes - C.CR.P. 883 serving ten day sentence