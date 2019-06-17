Last summer, the team won both state and regional titles. And this past weekend, the Wombats claimed the Troy Tournament championship.

The Gauthier & Amedee Wombats know all about being champions.

Last summer, the team won both state and regional titles. And this past weekend, the Wombats claimed the Troy Tournament championship.

Gauthier & Amedee made the trip to Alabama to compete in the tournament. This event was hosted by the reigning American Legion Alabama state champions.

Over the course of the three-day event, the Wombats went 5-1.

In the first game last Friday evening, they absolutely thrashed Huntsville Post 237, 16-0. After a short break, they were right back in action. This time, they outlasted Eastside Georgia, 3-1.

On Saturday morning, they beat the North Florida Black Sox, 7-4. That evening, they suffered their only defeat of the tournament. They dropped a 4-3 contest to Troy Post 70.

With the loss, they had zero margin for error. They had to win the remainder of their games, and that's exactly what they did.

On Sunday morning, they met the Wiregrass Indians and flexed their muscles.

Gauthier & Amedee got off to a great start. Taking advantage of some wild pitching, the Wombats scored three runs in the first inning.

They quickly loaded the bases with walks by Dutchtown's Brayden Caskey and East Ascension's Grant Griffin and a bunt single by Ascension Catholic's Mason Zeringue.

Caskey then scored on a wild pitch and former Gator Zane Zeppuhar became the third Wombat to walk, loading the bases once again.

When Dutchtown's Landon Manson became walk number four, Griffin came in to score. Later, Zeringue came home following a passed ball.

Wiregrass scored one run in the third to trim the deficit to 3-1. This score remained until the fifth, when the Wombats exploded for seven runs.

Zeringue led off the inning with a single. He soon scored after a base hit by Zeppuhar.

Former Griffin Layton Lee followed it up with a single of his own, and a base hit by Manson drove in Zeppuhar.

St. Amant's Trey Webb reached base on a fielder's choice, and his twin brother Teddy produced a bunt single to load the bases.

It set the table for a two-RBI double by Ascension Catholic's William Dunn. Later, a Caskey grounder scored Teddy Webb and Dunn scored on a Wiregrass error.

The flurry allowed the Wombats to cruise to a 10-1 victory and punch their ticket to the tournament's championship game.

There, they met the North Florida Black Sox for the second time in the tournament. Again, Gauthier & Amedee collected a victory--this time, by a score of 9-4.

Although, the Wombats initially trailed, 2-1, heading into the top of the fourth inning.

Manson led off that frame with a double, and he scored on a double by Dutchtown's Will Reed.

The bases were loaded with a single by Dunn and a walk by Caskey. Griffin then drove in two runs with a base hit.

After a Zeringue walk, the bases were loaded once again. However, they were quickly cleared with a three-RBI triple by Zeppuhar.

Finally, East Ascension's Blaise Foote produced an RBI double to give the Wombats an 8-2 lead.

North Florida scratched two runs in the bottom of the inning to get within 8-4. But in the sixth, an RBI-single by Manson ended all hopes for the Black Sox. The Wombats took home the tournament championship with a 9-4 victory.

From the plate, Zeppuhar went 2-4 with three RBIs. Griffin also had three RBIs on a 2-5 effort.

Ascension Catholic's Tre' Medine got the most work on the mound for the Wombats as he pitched four complete innings. In that time, he gave up four hits and four runs, and he struck out four batters.

The victory improved Gauthier & Amedee's overall record to 9-2 for the season.