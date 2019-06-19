Sisters Kara and Kourtney Gremillion both excelled while at St. Amant, and now they're doing the same at the college level. Both start at UL-Lafayette, and both have made this year's All-Louisiana Collegiate team.

Last week, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its 2019 All-Louisiana Collegiate Softball Team, and two Ascension Parish natives made the squad.

Sisters Kara and Kourtney Gremillion both excelled while at St. Amant, and now they're doing the same at the college level. Both start at UL-Lafayette, and both have made this year's All-Louisiana Collegiate team.

For the second straight season, Kara was an honorable-mention selection. Kourtney made the first team. It was her first time making the squad.

The two have had remarkable journeys. They began at St. Amant, where they had two of the greatest careers in the school's history. In fact, Kara's jersey is retired.

Kara began her career at UL-Lafayette a year sooner than Kourtney. She took over as the team's starting third-baseman as a true freshman.

She never relinquished that starting position. She just recently completed her collegiate career with the Cajuns.

She made the All-Sun Belt squad for three consecutive seasons.

This past year, Kara hit .314 with three home runs and 30 RBIs. She also had one of the best on-base percentages on the team at .451.

Kourtney redshirted her first year with the Cajuns, but by the time the next season rolled around, she took over as the team's starting first-baseman.

As a redshirt sophomore, this was her second year as a starter. She earned All-Sun Belt honors both seasons.

In 2019, Kourtney hit .347. She collected five home runs and 31 RBIs.

UL-Lafayette led all schools with six first-team selections on the All-Louisiana Collegiate Softball Team. It's the 11th time in 12 years they've accomplished that feat.

Besides Kourtney, the Cajuns that were named to the first team were: pitcher Summer Ellyson, catcher Julie Rawls, shortstop Alissa Dalton, outfielder Sarah Hudek and designated player Lexie Comeaux.

Dalton was named the Hitter of the Year after batting .376 with three home runs and 30 RBIs. Ellyson was Pitcher of the Year after collecting a 37-4 record with a spectacular 0.98 ERA.

Also, UL-Lafayette's Gerry Glasco was named the Coach of the Year, along with Louisiana Tech's Mark Montgomery.

The Cajuns had a strong season, finishing 52-6 and winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. However, their season ended with a loss in the championship game of the Oxford Regional.

UL-Lafayette actually took the first game against hosting Ole Miss by a score of 2-0. But one win away from a berth in the super regional, they lost by a 5-1 result.

In the decisive game three on Sunday night, Ole Miss barely edged out the Cajuns by a score of 5-4, ending the Cajuns' season and keeping their quest for the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City alive.