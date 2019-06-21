Act 164 of the 2019 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature legalizes the growth of industrial hemp and the sale of hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) is now accepting permit applications from prospective retailers for the sale of products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol, known as CBD.

"Any retailer planning to sell hemp or CBD products is required to complete an application and obtain a permit," ATC Commissioner Juana Marine Lombard said. "We will begin processing applications immediately."

Once an application is approved, the applicant will receive a temporary permit that expires on Feb. 28, 2020, and the permit holder can begin selling right away. Permanent permits will be issued only after ATC receives certification from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) that the applicant's products comply with state law. Retailers must register their products with LDH before January 31, 2020.

The law prohibits the processing or sale of hemp for inhalation and the sale of any alcoholic beverage containing CBD. Food products and beverages containing CBD are also banned unless the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves CBD as a food additive.

The permit application for hemp-derived CBD products is available on the ATC website, www.ATC.la.gov.

Contributed by La. ATC