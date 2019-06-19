Bureau of Land Management encourages qualified people to adopt one or more of the animals

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold a wild horse and burro event June 21-22, 2019, at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Approximately 50 wild horses and burros that have been gathered from public range lands in western states will be available for sale or adoption on Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

As part of the BLM's effort to find good homes for wild horses and burros removed from public lands, the agency recently began offering new financial incentives to encourage qualified people to adopt one or more of the animals. The Adoption Incentive Program (AIP) is part an effort to confront a growing over-population of wild horses and burros on fragile rangelands and in off-range holding facilities, which cost taxpayers nearly $50 million every year to maintain. Through AIP, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal, which normally occurs one year from the adoption date. The incentive is available for all untrained animals that are eligible for adoption. Adopters will just pay a minimum $25 adoption fee per animal.

Wild horses are known for their sure-footedness, strength, intelligence and endurance. With kindness and patience, these animals can adapt very successfully. Wild horse training clinics will be held throughout the weekend, demonstrating least resistance training techniques proven to gentle these wild animals.

The BLM is committed to the safety and health of the nation's wild horses and burros. Adopters and buyers must be at least 18 years old, and be able to verify they can provide access for the animal to feed, water, and adequate shelter. Animals that are adopted or purchased must be transported from the event site in an approved trailer. To learn more visit: https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales.

Horses and burros that are over ten years old, or younger animals that have been offered for adoption three times, may be sold to qualified buyers. Inquire with onsite BLM staff to learn which animals at this event may be eligible. Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animal on the day of the event, however, adopters will receive title for their animal in one year if all terms and conditions of the adoption have been met during that time.

The goal of the wild horse and burro program is to ensure healthy animals on healthy rangelands in support of the Administration's priority for shared conservation stewardship, while ensuring multiple use of public lands. The BLM has therefore initiated research projects aimed at developing new tools for managing the wild horse and burro populations, including safe and effective ways to slow the population growth rate of the animals and reduce the need to remove animals from the public lands.

Contributed by the Bureau of Land Management