Diners at a California Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant got an unwanted surprise during a recent visit.

A live rat fell from the ceiling, according to Los Angeles TV station KNBC, landing on a table in the main dining room.

A manager reportedly used two plates to scoop up the rat, placing it in a plastic bag.

"I knew the rat was going to be injured because it hit like a Mack truck," Alisha Norman, a tourist visiting from Texas, told KNBC. "It was terrible. It was disgusting."

Guests, as you might imagine, were thoroughly grossed out by the incident, which management said was the result of nearby construction. The restaurant comped Norman's bill.

Buffalo Wild Wings provided KNBC with this written statement: "The isolated incident at the Westchester-area Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles yesterday was unfortunate. The center where the restaurant is located is undergoing significant construction and we are confident it was directly related. We hold Buffalo Wild Wings to the highest operating standards and promptly closed the restaurant for proper remediation, cleaning and sanitization. We look forward to reopening soon to once again serve our guests in the Westchester area."