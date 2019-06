Murphy holds his classes at the Humana Guidance Center located at 10330 N Airline in Baton Rouge.

Coach Barrett Murphy coached at EA 1989 to 1996. He has been a Silver Sneakers instructor for eight years and was voted the #1 instructor out of 1,250 instructors nationwide. Murphy holds his classes at the Humana Guidance Center located at 10330 N Airline in Baton Rouge, where 83 members and distinguished guests gathered on June 24, 2019 to help celebrate "coach."

Contributed by Humana