Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on June 22, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 east of LA Hwy 3131 (Hospital Rd.) in Pointe Coupee Parish. The crash took the life of 97-year-old Vivian Lejeune of New Roads.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 74-year-old Ralph Necaise of St. Francisville was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2001 Ford F150 pick-up. Lejeune was the front seat passenger in the Ford. At the same time, 34-year-old Brandon Barnes of Deville was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2017 Ram pick-up. For reasons still under investigation, Necaise failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Ram. This resulted in the Ram striking the Ford on its passenger side door.

Despite the fact that she was properly restrained, Lejeune sustained serious injuries. She was transported to Pointe Coupee General Hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Necaise was also properly restrained; however, he sustained serious injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from Necaise for analysis.

Barnes was properly restrained and only sustained minor injuries. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.

