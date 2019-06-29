What was supposed to be a three game tournament over the three day weekend, the Louisiana Dixie Youth Baseball District VII Ozone championship came to a quick end on Saturday.

After playing just one inning in the first game of the tournament Friday evening a storm blew over Mamou causing the game to be postponed until Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Once again, the teams took the field to play a quick game with Vernon American beating DeRidder 10-1.

After a short break the two teams returned to the field for the second of their three game tournament where Vernon American once again defeated DeRidder 11-0.

Vernon American All-Stars Majors are the Louisiana Dixie Youth Baseball District VII Ozone champions.