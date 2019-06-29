The VPSO has announced that Jacob Ryan Wilson, of Anacoco, has been arrested on charges of obscenity and remaining where forbidden. Back in February, Wilson allegedly exposed himself to customers and employees at a Dollar General Store in Leesville.

Upon arriving at the store, Wilson was told by employees that there was a power outage at the store. In response to the employees, Wilson defecated at the front door of the store. In the process of defecating, Wilson exposed himself to employees and customers during the incident.

Witnesses noted that Wilson seemed to be impaired at the time. Warrants were issued for Wilson’s arrest.

On June 26, during a routine traffic stop, Wilson was arrested by the Leesville Police Department. He was charged with remaining where forbidden, and obscenity. He was booked into the VPSO jail on a $27,500 bond.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of three years in prison.