The LSU AgCenter Sugar Research Station will hold its annual field day on Wednesday, July 17.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and a field tour will follow at 9 a.m. The event will conclude with a provided lunch.

Topics to be discussed include sugarcane varieties, pest control, cover crops and best management practices for limiting nutrient runoff. Also, officials will give updates on AgCenter and College of Agriculture programs and issues facing the agriculture industry.

The station is located off state Highway 30 at 5755 LSU Ag Road in St. Gabriel. For information, call 225-642-0224.